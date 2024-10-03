Odisha FC will cross swords against Kerala Blasters FC in the matchweek 4 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, October 3. (More Football News)
Kerala Blasters enter the contest on the back of a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, and are placed fifth in the ISL points table.
Odisha FC, on the other hand, come into the tie after their 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC at home, and they occupy the 10th spot in the table, and will be hopeful of a jump.
Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record
In their previous 24 meetings in the ISL, Odisha FC have a slight advantage, winning nine, while Kerala Blasters have won eight, and seven games have ended in a draw.
Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When will the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Thursday, October 3 at 7:30pm IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
Where will the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?
The Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.