Jesus Jimenez Nunez of Kerela Blasters FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match between Mohammedan SC and Kerela Blasters FC, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Alexis Nahuel Gomez (centre) of Mohammedan SC dribbles during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match between Mohammedan SC and Kerela Blasters FC, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Security personnel try to pacify supporters of Mohammedan SC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match between Mohammedan SC and Kerela Blasters FC, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Mohammedan SC and Kerela Blasters FC players on the ground after their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match was stopped for a few minutes due to crowd violence, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Supporters of Mohammedan SC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match between Mohammedan SC and Kerela Blasters FC, in Kolkata, West Bengal.