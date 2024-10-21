Football

Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25: Manjappada Fight Back To Win Chaotic Kolkata Match - In Pics

Kerala Blasters registered a comeback win against Mohammedan Sporting Club in the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 fixture at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium on Sunday, October 20. Mirjalol Kasimov opened the scoring for the hosts in the 28th minute. Kwame Peprah equalised for the Blasters in the 67th minute, and Jesus Jimenez completed the comeback in the 75th to help the visitors take all three points.

2024-25 Indian Super League football Mohammedan SC vs Kerela Blasters_Jesus Jimenez Nunez
ISL 2024-25: Jesus Jimenez Nunez of Kerela Blasters FC celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: PTI

Jesus Jimenez Nunez of Kerela Blasters FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match between Mohammedan SC and Kerela Blasters FC, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

2/5
2024-25 Indian Super League football Mohammedan SC vs Kerela Blasters photo gallery_1
ISL 2024-25: Alexis Nahuel Gomez (centre) of Mohammedan SC dribbles | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Alexis Nahuel Gomez (centre) of Mohammedan SC dribbles during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match between Mohammedan SC and Kerela Blasters FC, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

3/5
2024-25 Indian Super League football Mohammedan SC vs Kerela Blasters photo gallery_2
ISL 2024-25: Security personnel try to pacify supporters of Mohammedan SC | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Security personnel try to pacify supporters of Mohammedan SC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match between Mohammedan SC and Kerela Blasters FC, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

4/5
2024-25 Indian Super League football Mohammedan SC vs Kerela Blasters photo gallery_4
ISL 2024-25: Match stopped for a few minutes due to crowd violence | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mohammedan SC and Kerela Blasters FC players on the ground after their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match was stopped for a few minutes due to crowd violence, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

5/5
2024-25 Indian Super League football Mohammedan SC vs Kerela Blasters photo gallery_3
ISL 2024-25: Supporters of Mohammedan SC | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Supporters of Mohammedan SC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match between Mohammedan SC and Kerela Blasters FC, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Toss Update, Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  2. NEP Vs USA, 3rd T20I: Aasif Sheikh And Sompal Kami Star As Nepal Beat United States In Dallas, Seal Series 3-0
  3. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada Wreak Havoc In Dhaka; Tigers Lose Top 4 Inside 15 Overs
  4. For The Record: Bengaluru Test Debacle Latest In Swelling List Of India’s Poor Starts
  5. SL Vs WI 1st ODI: Nishan Madushka, Charith Asalanka Guide Sri Lanka To Victory In Pallekele
Football News
  1. Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25: Manjappada Fight Back To Win Chaotic Kolkata Match - In Pics
  2. Atletico Madrid 3-1 Leganes: Diego Simeone Proud Of Impact From His Substitutes In Win
  3. Chelsea 5-2 Tottenham Hotspur, WSL: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Stars As Sonia Bompastor's Side Stay Perfect
  4. Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Reds 'Put Things Right' After Nottingham Forest Defeat, Says Andy Robertson
  5. AS Roma 0-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Lautaro Martinez Nets Winner As Nerazzurri Keep Pressure On Napoli
Tennis News
  1. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  2. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  4. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  2. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  3. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  5. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Trudeau Made Sure...': High Commissioner Verma Breaks SIlence Amid India-Canada Row, Denies All Charges
  2. Delhi On High Alert After Bomb Blast Near CRPF School, Cops Probe Khalistan Link | What We Know
  3. Lives On Notice: Fear Of Eviction Deepens Social Anxieties
  4. National Conference’s Win A Mandate For Transformation, Not Celebration
  5. Surviving Acid Attack: Stories Of Pain, Perseverance And Happiness
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  2. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  3. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  4. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  5. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
World News
  1. Middle East: Israel Targets Hezbollah’s Financial Network As Attacks Escalate In Gaza And Beirut
  2. The Many Challenges Before Anura Kumara Dissanayake 
  3. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  4. Middle East: Leaked Classified Documents Show Israel's Plan For Iran; Attacks Intensify On Gaza, Beirut
  5. Former Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto Sworn In As Indonesia's Eighth President
Latest Stories
  1. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  2. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  3. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada Wreak Havoc In Dhaka; Tigers Lose Top 4 Inside 15 Overs
  4. Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25: Manjappada Fight Back To Win Chaotic Kolkata Match - In Pics
  5. 'Trudeau Made Sure...': High Commissioner Verma Breaks SIlence Amid India-Canada Row, Denies All Charges
  6. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  7. Horoscope For October 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Delhi On High Alert After Bomb Blast Near CRPF School, Cops Probe Khalistan Link | What We Know