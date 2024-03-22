Euro 2024 Qualifying Play-Offs: Israel Crash, Ukraine Edge Out Bosnia - In Pics

Iceland players celebrate at the end of the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Israel and Iceland, at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, March 21, 2024. Iceland won 4-1.
Iceland's Albert Gudmundsson celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Israel and Iceland, at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.
Iceland's Albert Gudmundsson celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Israel and Iceland, at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.
Iceland's Arnor Ingvi Traustason, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Israel and Iceland, at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.
Iceland's Albert Gudmundsson, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Israel and Iceland, at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.
Israel's Eran Zahavi celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Israel and Iceland, at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.
Ukrainian players celebrate after the Euro 2024 playoff soccer match between Bosnia and Ukraine in Zenica, Bosnia.
Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2024 playoff soccer match between Bosnia and Ukraine in Zenica, Bosnia.
Bosnian players celebrate scoring during the Euro 2024 playoff soccer match between Bosnia and Ukraine in Zenica, Bosnia.
Ukrainian fans protest during the Euro 2024 playoff soccer match between Bosnia and Ukraine in Zenica, Bosnia.