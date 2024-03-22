Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifying Play-Offs: Israel Crash, Ukraine Edge Out Bosnia - In Pics

Israel crashed out of the European Championship 2024 qualifying play-offs against Iceland on Friday (March 22, 2024), and Ukraine found two late goals for a stunning 2-1 win at Bosnia-Herzegovina. A missed penalty in the 80th minute by Israel's record scorer Eran Zahavi that would have levelled the score led to a late collapse in a 4-1 rout for Iceland, Associated Press reported. Israel had led when Zahavi scored a first-half penalty. Ukraine will now face Iceland — the surprise quarterfinalist at Euro 2016 — on Tuesday with a place at Euro 2024 in Germany at stake. Poland pushed aside overmatched Estonia 5-1 and Wales won 4-1 to deny Finland a return to the finals after making their tournament debut at Euro 2020.

P
Photo Webdesk
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
Israel Iceland Euro 2024 Soccer Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Iceland players celebrate at the end of the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Israel and Iceland, at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, March 21, 2024. Iceland won 4-1.

1/9
Israel%20Iceland%20Euro%202024%20Soccer
Israel Iceland Euro 2024 Soccer Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Iceland's Albert Gudmundsson celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Israel and Iceland, at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

2/9
Israel%20Iceland%20Euro%202024%20Soccer
Israel Iceland Euro 2024 Soccer Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Iceland's Albert Gudmundsson celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Israel and Iceland, at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

3/9
Israel%20Iceland%20Euro%202024%20Soccer
Israel Iceland Euro 2024 Soccer Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Iceland's Arnor Ingvi Traustason, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Israel and Iceland, at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

4/9
Israel%20Iceland%20Euro%202024%20Soccer
Israel Iceland Euro 2024 Soccer Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Iceland's Albert Gudmundsson, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Israel and Iceland, at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

5/9
Israel%20Iceland%20Euro%202024%20Soccer
Israel Iceland Euro 2024 Soccer Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Israel's Eran Zahavi celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Israel and Iceland, at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

6/9
Bosnia%20Ukraine%20Euro%202024%20Soccer
Bosnia Ukraine Euro 2024 Soccer Photo: AP/Armin Durgut
Ukrainian players celebrate after the Euro 2024 playoff soccer match between Bosnia and Ukraine in Zenica, Bosnia.

7/9
Bosnia%20Ukraine%20Euro%202024%20Soccer
Bosnia Ukraine Euro 2024 Soccer Photo: AP/Armin Durgut
Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2024 playoff soccer match between Bosnia and Ukraine in Zenica, Bosnia.

8/9
Bosnia%20Ukraine%20Euro%202024%20Soccer
Bosnia Ukraine Euro 2024 Soccer Photo: AP/Armin Durgut
Bosnian players celebrate scoring during the Euro 2024 playoff soccer match between Bosnia and Ukraine in Zenica, Bosnia.

9/9
Bosnia%20Ukraine%20Euro%202024%20Soccer
Bosnia Ukraine Euro 2024 Soccer Photo: AP/Armin Durgut
Ukrainian fans protest during the Euro 2024 playoff soccer match between Bosnia and Ukraine in Zenica, Bosnia.

