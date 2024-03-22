Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifying Play-Offs: Israel Crash, Ukraine Edge Out Bosnia - In Pics

Israel crashed out of the European Championship 2024 qualifying play-offs against Iceland on Friday (March 22, 2024), and Ukraine found two late goals for a stunning 2-1 win at Bosnia-Herzegovina. A missed penalty in the 80th minute by Israel's record scorer Eran Zahavi that would have levelled the score led to a late collapse in a 4-1 rout for Iceland, Associated Press reported. Israel had led when Zahavi scored a first-half penalty. Ukraine will now face Iceland — the surprise quarterfinalist at Euro 2016 — on Tuesday with a place at Euro 2024 in Germany at stake. Poland pushed aside overmatched Estonia 5-1 and Wales won 4-1 to deny Finland a return to the finals after making their tournament debut at Euro 2020.