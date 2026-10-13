Shafali Verma, Shubman Gill Win ICC Player Of The Month Awards For September 2026

Shafali Verma won her second ICC Women's Player of the Month award after scoring 360 runs and taking six wickets in September 2026
Shubman Gill claimed a record-extending fifth ICC Men's Player of the Month award after smashing 223 against the West Indies in an ODI chase
India swept both awards for the third time, with Gill equalling West Indies captain Hayley Matthews' tally of five monthly honours
India opener Shafali Verma and captain Shubman Gill have won the ICC Women's and Men's Player of the Month awards for September 2026, with both cricketers recognised for their contributions to India's success across formats.
Shafali claimed the women's award for the second time, having previously won it in November 2025 following India's Women's Cricket World Cup triumph.
Gill, meanwhile, extended his record with a fifth men's award after delivering a pair of outstanding performances against the West Indies in the ODI series.
The 22-year-old Shafali enjoyed a prolific month, scoring 360 runs in seven T20Is at an average of 72 and a strike rate of 184.61. She also picked up six wickets at an average of 13 and an economy rate of 4.33.
Her contribution was crucial to India's Women's Asia Cup victory in the UAE. Shafali topped the tournament's run charts with 236 runs in five innings, including 64 in the semi-final against Bangladesh and 68 in the final against Sri Lanka.
Shafali struck an unbeaten 100 off 49 balls against Bangladesh in the semi-final, recording her maiden T20I century, before scoring 48 runs and taking two wickets in the final against Sri Lanka. India won the gold-medal match by 147 runs.
"It is an incredible honour to win the ICC Player of the Month award again. It was immensely satisfying to play my part in our victories at the Asia Cup and the Asian Games, and winning this award makes those triumphs even more special," Shafali said.
Gill's award-winning performances came in the first two ODIs against the West Indies. He began with a 110 off 108 deliveries in Thiruvananthapuram, helping India chase down 296 with more than eight overs to spare.
In the following match in Guwahati, the India captain struck an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls as the hosts successfully chased a target of 406, winning by eight wickets with 39 balls remaining.
Gill's innings included 26 fours and eight sixes, with his double-century coming off just 117 deliveries, the fastest in ODI history.
The knock also became the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase. Gill combined with Rohit Sharma, who scored 101 off 75 balls, for a 255-run opening stand, India's highest partnership on home soil.
"It feels fantastic to win my fifth ICC Player of the Month award, and I am grateful to the panel for this honour," Gill said.
"It was immensely satisfying to score those runs and even more special to be part of successful run chases in front of our home fans, whose support always gives us an extra boost," he added.
"The pace of ODI cricket has gone up significantly, and you must think on your feet, assess the conditions quickly and adapt to the demands of the pitch and the target."
Gill had previously won the award in January and September 2023, and February and July 2025. His fifth victory puts him level with West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, who has also received the monthly honour five times.
India's double win is the fifth occasion on which players from the same national board have claimed both awards in a single month.
Indian players have achieved the feat twice before, with Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana winning in June 2024, followed by Abhishek Sharma and Mandhana in September 2025.
Abhishek and Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza were the other nominees for the men's award, while Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and India left-arm spinner Sree Charani were shortlisted for the women's honour.