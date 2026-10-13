Shafali Verma, Shubman Gill Win ICC Player Of The Month Awards For September 2026

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 13 October 2026 2:58 pm

Shafali Verma and Shubman Gill won the ICC Women's and Men's Player of the Month awards for September 2026. Shafali earned her second honour after scoring 360 runs and taking six wickets, while Gill claimed a record-extending fifth award following his 223-run knock against the West Indies in an ODI chase

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 13 October 2026 2:58 pm

India’s Shafali Verma celebrates her century during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma