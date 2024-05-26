Nepal Vs Canada, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Fixture Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

Nepal and Canada will go head-to-head in a warm-up fixture on Monday, 27 May at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas before the T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1. (More Cricket News)
Nepal come into the T20 World Cup on the back of five unofficial T20s played against the West Indies A side. Despite the result not going in their favour, they will look to carry the momentum and confidence after winning two out of the five games.
Whereas icc-t20-world-cup-2024-debutants-canada-name-squad-saad-bin-zafar-to-lead-side">Canada have been adjusting to the conditions, having been in the United States since the first week of April. They faced USA in a five-match T20I series but lost 4-0 with one game abandoned due to rain. With both teams looking for a platform to build in the main tournament, it should be a great game.
When is Nepal Vs Canada T20 World Cup warm-up match?
The T20 World Cup warm-up match between Nepal and Canada will take place on Monday, May 27 at 9 PM IST at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas.
Where to watch Nepal Vs Canada T20 World Cup warm-up match in India?
Unfortunately, the live telecast of Nepal Vs Canada T20 World Cup warm-up match won’t be available, with just two games being telecasted from the 16 warm-up games.
Squads:
Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee
Canada squad: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva. Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar.