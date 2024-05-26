Nepal Vs Canada, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Fixture Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

Whereas icc-t20-world-cup-2024-debutants-canada-name-squad-saad-bin-zafar-to-lead-side">Canada have been adjusting to the conditions, having been in the United States since the first week of April. They faced USA in a five-match T20I series but lost 4-0 with one game abandoned due to rain. With both teams looking for a platform to build in the main tournament, it should be a great game.