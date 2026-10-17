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Michael Hussey, Aaron Finch Among Five Candidates For Mumbai Indians Head Coach Role After Mahela Jayawardene Exit

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Mumbai Indians reportedly shortlist five candidates, including Australians Michael Hussey and Aaron Finch, to replace Mahela Jayawardene as head coach ahead of the IPL 2027 season

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Mahela Jayawardene exit
Mumbai Indians Coach Mahela Jayawardene speaks to the media after losing against LSG in IPL 2022. Photo: IPL
Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians have reportedly shortlisted five candidates to replace Mahela Jayawardene as head coach

  • Michael Hussey and Aaron Finch are the two Australians on the shortlist

  • The new coach will aim to revive Mumbai Indians’ fortunes ahead of IPL 2027

The Mumbai Indians are preparing for a fresh start ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season after Mahela Jayawardene stepped down as head coach. The five-time champions have reportedly shortlisted five candidates to take over the role, with two Australians among the names being considered.

According to NDTV’s report, the franchise is expected to begin the interview process on Sunday, October 18, as it looks to find the right person to lead its next phase.

Who Are the Five Candidates on Mumbai Indians’ Shortlist?

According to the report, the five names being considered are Michael Hussey, Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan, Mark Boucher and Adrian Birrell. Hussey and Finch are the two Australians in the running, while Morgan brings experience from English cricket and Boucher and Birrell offer coaching experience.

Hussey, popularly known as “Mr Cricket,” previously worked as a batting coach with Chennai Super Kings. Finch, meanwhile, captained Australia and brings extensive experience in international and franchise T20 cricket. Morgan led England to their first men’s ODI World Cup title in 2019, while Boucher has previously coached Mumbai Indians. Birrell has also worked in franchise cricket, including with South Africa’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Related Content
Mumbai Indians' returning head coach Mahela Jayawardene. - Mumbai Indians
Mumbai hosted the Premier League’s second NEXTGEN Coach programme from 10 to 13 October at Cooperage Football Ground. - File
Michael Hussey served as Chennai Super Kings batting coach in IPL. - | Photo: FILE
Mumbai Indians' returning head coach Mahela Jayawardene. - Mumbai Indians

Mahela Jayawardene’s Successful First Stint With MI

Jayawardene leaves behind a significant legacy at Mumbai Indians. During his first stint as head coach from 2017 to 2022, he guided the franchise to three IPL titles in 2017, 2019 and 2020. He later served as the franchise’s global head of performance before returning to the dugout ahead of the 2025 season.

However, his second stint did not deliver the same results. Mumbai finished fourth in 2025 before slipping to ninth in the 2026 league standings. The franchise has now decided to bring in a fresh perspective as it prepares for the upcoming campaign.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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