Can Joe Root Surpass Sachin Tendulkar As Test Cricket's All-Time Run Scorer? Phil Salt Thinks So

Joe Root surpassed Alastair Cook to become England's all-time top Test run-scorer as he mounted his highest score in the format in the first Test of their ongoing series with Pakistan

Joe Root became England's all-time Test run-scorer.
Phil Salt sees no reason why Joe Root cannot overhaul Sachin Tendulkar as Test cricket's all-time run scorer. (More Cricket News)

Root surpassed Alastair Cook to become England's all-time top Test run-scorer as he mounted his highest score in the format in the first Test of their ongoing series with Pakistan. 

England achieved a historic Test milestone during that encounter, recording the highest innings score in the longest format this century (823-7), and the fourth-highest of all time.

They also became the first team to win a test by an innings after conceding more than 500 runs in the first innings.

Root now sits in fifth on the all-time leaderboard, with Rahul Dravid (13,288) next in his sights, though fellow England international Salt believes the 33-year-old can go beyond Tendulkar's 15,921 runs.

"I think he will. I can't see a reason why not, so yeah, I think he will," Salt told Stats Perform. 

Salt also believes that Root's commitment to the cause is what makes him so special, citing his work ethic as a key contributor to his success. 

"There are a lot of things, the list could go on. I think with Root, his work ethic sets him apart," Salt added. 

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: England's Jack Leach, right, celebrates wicket of Pakistan's Sajid Khan - | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: England Set A Target Of 297 To Win Second Test Against Pakistan In Multan

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"He's always hitting balls, he's always thinking about how he can get better. You don't spend as much time as he has at the top of your game without that work ethic.

"So, if there's something that sets him apart, I'd say it's that."

Salt also showered praise on Harry Brook, who plundered 317 in Multan.

Brook's knock was England's first triple century since 1990, with Graham Gooch the last to reach the 300-run mark. 

His innings in Multan also placed him alongside Andy Sandham, Len Hutton, Wally Hammond and Bill Edrich, all of whom have scored triple centuries for England. 

Brook, along with Root, also smashed the highest partnership in England’s Test history on day four of the first Test in Pakistan, posting a stand that was finally broken at 454.

In doing so, they broke a 67-year record when they passed Peter May and Colin Cowdrey’s partnership of 411, made at Edgbaston in 1957.

And Salt believes Brook has the potential to follow in Root's footsteps. 

"Yeah, he's brilliant. Obviously, he's a brilliant batter, Brookie. We all know that, in all formats. It comes as no real surprise to me, to be honest, seeing how he trains," Salt said. 

"I played against him a fair bit in the summer and played with him a lot more. It comes as no real surprise to me.

"Obviously, it's a hell of an achievement, but I think the two lads we're talking about—Ruti and Brookie—are very special players."

Salt also considered Brook could lead England in the future, saying: "I think so, yeah. I think he's got a very good head on his shoulders.

"I don’t have a crystal ball, but I certainly think he's capable of doing it."

Phil Salt was speaking at the launch of cinch’s new store in Manchester.

