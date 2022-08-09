Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
West Bengal Accident: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh For Next Of Kin Of Deceased

The incident occurred at Mallarpur near Rampurhat when the overcrowded auto rickshaw collided head-on with the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) bus.

West Bengal Accident: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh For Next Of Kin Of Deceased Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 9:57 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in an accident in West Bengal's Birbhum district and announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

At least nine persons, including eight women farm labourers, died when an autorickshaw and a state transport bus collided on National Highway-60 in Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday afternoon, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred at Mallarpur near Rampurhat when the overcrowded auto rickshaw collided head-on with the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) bus.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Birbhum district of West Bengal. Prayers with the injured," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office. 

Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs 50,000, Modi said.

-With PTI Input

