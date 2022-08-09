West Bengal Accident: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh For Next Of Kin Of Deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in an accident in West Bengal's Birbhum district and announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

At least nine persons, including eight women farm labourers, died when an autorickshaw and a state transport bus collided on National Highway-60 in Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday afternoon, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred at Mallarpur near Rampurhat when the overcrowded auto rickshaw collided head-on with the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) bus.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Birbhum district of West Bengal. Prayers with the injured," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs 50,000, Modi said.

-With PTI Input