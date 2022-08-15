Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Uphold Dignity Of India's Democratic Values: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Independence Day

Mamata Banerjee said Indians should preserve the sacred legacy of their forefathers who got the Independence. Banerjee will be present at the main Independence Day function of the state at Kolkata's Red Road.

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Indians must uphold the dignity of the country's democratic values PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 9:42 am

Paying homage to the people who fought for India's Independence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said Indians must uphold the dignity of the country's democratic values. Banerjee said Indians should preserve the sacred legacy of their forefathers who got the Independence.

"Today, we pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers that led to our country's independence,” Banerjee tweeted. "We, the people of India, must preserve their sacred legacy and uphold the dignity of our democratic values and people’s rights,” she added. Banerjee will be present at the main Independence Day function of the state at Kolkata's Red Road.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Time To Step Towards A New Direction With A New Resolve, Says PM Modi In 76th Independence Day Address

Independence Day An Occasion To Remember Freedom Fighters, Builders Of Modern India: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Indian Missions Under MEA To Screen Short Film ‘Sri Aurobindo: The Beginning of Spiritual Journey’ On Independence Day

Tags

National Uphold Dignity India's Democratic Values West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Independence Day Democratic Values Homage Sacred Legacy Forefathers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rajasthan Dalit Boy Death: My Son Wanted To Quench Thirst But He Lost His Life, Says Boy's Father

Rajasthan Dalit Boy Death: My Son Wanted To Quench Thirst But He Lost His Life, Says Boy's Father

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta