Uphold Dignity Of India's Democratic Values: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Independence Day

Paying homage to the people who fought for India's Independence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said Indians must uphold the dignity of the country's democratic values. Banerjee said Indians should preserve the sacred legacy of their forefathers who got the Independence.

"Today, we pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers that led to our country's independence,” Banerjee tweeted. "We, the people of India, must preserve their sacred legacy and uphold the dignity of our democratic values and people’s rights,” she added. Banerjee will be present at the main Independence Day function of the state at Kolkata's Red Road.

