Two Dead In Road Accident In UP

Two people died when a motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a truck on Tuesday, police said.



Sunil Kumar (27) of Rae Bareli district was taking his neighbour Sadhna Devi (35) to the Fatehpur district hospital for treatment on his two-wheeler when the accident took place near Beragadiwa village, Station House Officer of Husainganj Ranvir Singh said.



Both of them died on the spot, he said, adding that the truck driver fled after the accident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and, an investigation has been initiated, the officer said.

With PTI inputs.