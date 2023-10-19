Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Reduces Electricity Tariff To Rs 5.50 Per Unit For Common Services

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a reduction in the electricity tariff, lowering it to Rs 5.50 per unit from the current rate of Rs 8 for common services like common lighting in small apartment complexes with ten flats or fewer. This decision was revealed during a meeting with district collectors of Chennai and three suburban districts, along with other top state officials.

The Chief Minister made this decision in response to representations received by the government regarding the revised electricity tariff for common services in small-sized apartment complexes. Many resident welfare associations conveyed their concerns to the government, highlighting how the recent tariff revision for common services in small apartments was placing a burden on middle-class residents.

To address this issue, Stalin announced the implementation of a new concessional tariff for common services in small apartment complexes with ten houses or fewer, three floors or less, and no lift facility. This concession plan, designed to benefit the middle-class population, will reduce the tariff to Rs 5.50 per unit from the current Rs 8 per unit.

Additionally, the Chief Minister mentioned that toll fee collection at the Navalur toll plaza on the Rajiv Gandhi Road in the IT corridor would be temporarily suspended from October 19. This decision was made in response to public requests due to road closures for Metro Rail work in various parts of the area.

The meeting, held as part of the 'Kala ayvil mudalamaichar (Chief Minister on field study)' initiative, was attended by district collectors from Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Chennai, as well as senior officials.