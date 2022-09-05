Three-time former MP from Haridwar and senior Congress leader Harpal Singh Sathi on Monday joined the BJP along with his supporters.

State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt and current MP from Haridwar Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank welcomed Sathi into the party saying it will further strengthen the organization.

Sathi said the BJP was his family and he was returning to it.

He said he had gotten separated from his 'family' for a while but he realized his mistake and returned to it to make amends.

80-year-old Sathi had won from Haridwar twice on the BJP ticket and once on the Samajwadi Party ticket between 1996 to 2004.

