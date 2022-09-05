Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Senior Congress Leader From Haridwar Joins BJP

Mahendra Bhatt becomes Uttarakhand BJP Chief
Mahendra Bhatt becomes Uttarakhand BJP Chief Photo: PTI

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 10:18 pm

Three-time former MP from Haridwar and senior Congress leader Harpal Singh Sathi on Monday joined the BJP along with his supporters. 

State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt and current MP from Haridwar Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank welcomed Sathi into the party saying it will further strengthen the organization.

Sathi said the BJP was his family and he was returning to it. 

He said he had gotten separated from his 'family' for a while but he realized his mistake and returned to it to make amends. 

80-year-old Sathi had won from Haridwar twice on the BJP ticket and once on the Samajwadi Party ticket between 1996 to 2004.

(Inputs from PTI)

