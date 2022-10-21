Friday, Oct 21, 2022
National

Names In Voters List Revised Till Jan 1 Can Vote In MCD polls: Delhi SEC

Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) said that the people whose names are mentioned in the electoral rolls revised till January 1 this year will be treated as voters in the forthcoming municipal elections.

One Nation, One Election is the need of the hour
One Nation, One Election is the need of the hour

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 9:08 am

The SEC issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday. 

In the notification, the Commission said the electoral rolls revised by the Chief Electoral Officers with the last date as January 1, 2022, shall be treated as the voter lists for MCD elections.

Officials said that it means that only those people who became voters till January 1, 2022, will be able to cast their vote in the upcoming MCD elections. 

Till January 1, 2022, there were around 1.48 crore voters in Delhi. 

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued a final gazette notification for the redrawing of municipal wards in Delhi, paving the way for municipal elections.

Municipal elections in the city are due in April this year. 

The BJP, which was ruling the three municipal corporations in Delhi for over a decade before their reunification, the AAP, and the Congress have already started preparation for the polls.

The 800-page gazette notification issued by MHA said that the number of municipal wards in Delhi will now be 250. 

Before the reunification of the municipality, there used to be 272 wards in 68 assembly segments.

(Inputs from PTI)

