Mumbai Sees 516 Covid-19 Cases, Three Fatalities

The fresh cases were detected after 7,068 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of samples examined so far in Mumbai to 1,80,89,655.

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 8:36 pm

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 516 coronavirus cases and three fatalities, which raised the tally to 11,44,185 and the toll to 19,694, the city civic body said. 

A day earlier, the metropolis had seen 351 COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

Of the 516 new cases, only 31 patients were symptomatic and the remaining 485 were asymptomatic, said a bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fresh cases were detected after 7,068 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of samples examined so far in Mumbai to 1,80,89,655.

A day before, 6,700 tests were conducted in the city.

Mumbai's tally of recoveries went up to 11,20,079 after 829 people were discharged from hospitals, leaving the city with 4,412 active cases, said the bulletin.

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.9 per cent. 

The cases grew at the rate of 0.059 per cent between August 23 and August 29, while the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 1,171 days.

-With PTI Input

