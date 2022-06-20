Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Many BSP Leaders From Madhya Pradesh Join Aam Aadmi Party

Several BSP leaders from Madhya Pardesh have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a few more expected to follow in the near future.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal PTI (File Photo)

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 10:48 pm

The AAP government, on Monday, announced that the BSP's Madhya Pradesh in-charge Puran Singh Ahirwar and a nephew of the party's founder Kanshi Ram have joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the national capital. Along with them, 17 other BSP leaders from Madhya Pradesh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. 


Welcoming the new entrants at the party headquarters, Sanjay Singh said, "Inspired by the policies of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Puran Singh Ahirwar, who is the BSP's Madhya Pradesh in-charge, is joining the Aam Aadmi Party family along with his supporters today." Ahirwar was a private secretary of BSP's founder late Kanshi Ram, who dedicated his entire life to the cause of working for the welfare of the Bahujan society, he said 


"I put forth the reasons for the dismal performance of the party in Madhya Pradesh in front of senior BSP leaders and demanded some changes in the organization for the upcoming assembly elections, but I was not listened to," Ahirwar said after joining the AAP. "Today, (BSP supremo) Mayawati Ji has given place to three members of her family in the national executive," he alleged, adding he tendered his resignation from the BSP on social media.

"Many of my friends joining AAP have also resigned (from the BSP) and the others would do so in coming days... Kanshi Ram's nephew Balwinder Singh is also joining the AAP," Singh added.

