Maharashtra Records 316 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death;  Active Tally Tops 1,700

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 316 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since March 12, but no new fatality linked to the infection, while the active tally crossed the 1,700-mark, the health department said.

Mumbai alone recorded 223 coronavirus cases, making a major contribution in the state tally in the last 24 hours. With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,81,858, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,856, the department said in a bulletin.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 307 cases and one fatality due to respiratory illness. The state had registered 324 cases on March 12. Satara, Sangli, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana and Gondia districts have zero active cases.

The bulletin said 201 coronavirus patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,32,282 and pushing up the tally of active cases to 1,720.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.10 per cent. It said 28,499 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state to 8,06,48,987.

-With PTI Input