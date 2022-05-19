Thursday, May 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Records 316 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death;  Active Tally Tops 1,700

Mumbai alone recorded 223 coronavirus cases, making a major contribution in the state tally in the last 24 hours. With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,81,858, while the death toll remained unchanged at  1,47,856, the department said in a bulletin.

Maharashtra Records 316 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death;  Active Tally Tops 1,700
Maharashtra Records 316 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death;  Active Tally Tops 1,700 PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 May 2022 8:15 pm

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 316 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since March 12, but no new fatality linked to the infection, while the active tally crossed the  1,700-mark, the health department said.

Mumbai alone recorded 223 coronavirus cases, making a major contribution in the state tally in the last 24 hours. With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,81,858, while the death toll remained unchanged at  1,47,856, the department said in a bulletin.

Related stories

Have You Visited Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Rooms?

SC To Hear In July Pleas Concerning Hate Speeches, IT Rules

Puducherry Adds 5 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,65,822

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 307 cases and one fatality due to respiratory illness. The state had registered 324 cases on March 12. Satara, Sangli, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana and Gondia districts have zero active cases.

The bulletin said 201 coronavirus patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,32,282 and pushing up the tally of active cases to 1,720.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at  98.10 per cent. It said 28,499 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state to 8,06,48,987.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Glenn Maxwell Dents Gujarat Titans' (58/2) Flying Start

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Glenn Maxwell Dents Gujarat Titans' (58/2) Flying Start

Why A Career In India's Edtech Industry Is Fraught With Uncertainties

Why A Career In India's Edtech Industry Is Fraught With Uncertainties