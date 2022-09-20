Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Four Booked For Employing Children, Practising Bonded Labour In Thane, Palghar

The cases were registered at Padgha police station in Thane and Jawhar police station in Palghar on Monday and no arrests have been made so far, an official said.   

World Day Against Child Labour
Offences have been registered against four persons in Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts for allegedly employing children Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 5:26 pm

Offences have been registered against four persons in Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts for allegedly employing children and practising bonded labour, police said on Tuesday. The cases were registered at Padgha police station in Thane and Jawhar police station in Palghar on Monday and no arrests have been made so far, an official said.   

According to the police, the case registered in Jawhar was against Deoram Kandadkar and Pundalik Kandadkar, who had allegedly taken two sisters, aged six and eight, to Akole in Ahmednagar and employed them to graze sheep and goats.The parents of the girls in Jawhar were paid a meagre sum for the work done by the children since March 2021 till this month, the official said. 

Similarly, two FIRs were registered against Bhiva Goikar and Sambaji Khatal of Raigad and Ahmednagar, who had allegedly employed two boys, aged 17 and 12, from Padgha over the last couple of years, he said.

Based on complaints lodged by the parents of the victims, the cases were registered under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and Juvenile Justice Act, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Employing Children Practising Bonded Labour Thane Palghar Child Labour Meagre Sum Grazing Prohibition And Regulation)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pratik Gandhi To Sanya Malhotra To Vikrant Massey – 5 Young Actors Who’re Completely Underrated

Pratik Gandhi To Sanya Malhotra To Vikrant Massey – 5 Young Actors Who’re Completely Underrated

Banks That Disburse Loans Without Ascertaining Construction Status Can't Coerce Homebuyers For Recovery: Court

Banks That Disburse Loans Without Ascertaining Construction Status Can't Coerce Homebuyers For Recovery: Court