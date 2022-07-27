Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Calls On Ratan Tata

A statement issued by Eknath Shinde's office said the well-known industrialist greeted the new CM on his elevation to the top constitutional post in the state and wished him success during his tenure.

Maharsahtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 7:59 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday called on noted industrialist  Ratan Tata here. Shinde met Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, nearly a month after taking oath as chief minister.

A statement issued by Shinde's office said the well-known industrialist greeted the new CM on his elevation to the top constitutional post in the state and wished him success during his tenure.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran was also present on the occasion. Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. The Tata group, a salt-to-software conglomerate, is headquartered in Mumbai.  

(With PTI Inputs)

