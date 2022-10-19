Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Looking Forward To Working With Kharge For Opposition Unity: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 7:03 pm

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected as the new Congress president and said he was looking forward to working with him for forging unity among Opposition parties.

Kharge (80) defeated his party colleague and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor (66) in a straight contest for the top Congress post. Of the 9,385 votes polled in the Congress president poll, Kharge got 7,897 votes and Tharoor 1,072, while 416 ballots were declared invalid, said the party's central election authority chairman, Madhusudan Mistry.

"Congratulations to Shri Mallikarjun @kharge on being elected the President of Indian National Congress. I extend my best wishes to him for a successful and inspiring tenure. Looking forward to working together with him to strengthen the united opposition," Pawar tweeted.

Both Pawar and Kharge are members of the Rajya Sabha.

-With PTI Input

