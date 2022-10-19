Looking Forward To Working With Kharge For Opposition Unity: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected as the new Congress president and said he was looking forward to working with him for forging unity among Opposition parties.

Kharge (80) defeated his party colleague and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor (66) in a straight contest for the top Congress post. Of the 9,385 votes polled in the Congress president poll, Kharge got 7,897 votes and Tharoor 1,072, while 416 ballots were declared invalid, said the party's central election authority chairman, Madhusudan Mistry.

"Congratulations to Shri Mallikarjun @kharge on being elected the President of Indian National Congress. I extend my best wishes to him for a successful and inspiring tenure. Looking forward to working together with him to strengthen the united opposition," Pawar tweeted.

Both Pawar and Kharge are members of the Rajya Sabha.

-With PTI Input