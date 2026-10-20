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Leadership Rooted In Caste Considerations Has Short Shelf Life: Pankaja Munde

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BJP leader Pankaja Munde states that leadership based solely on caste considerations has a short shelf life, emphasizing broader governance over identity politics

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Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde
Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde
Summary of this article

  • Pankaja Munde emphasized that politics driven solely by caste considerations is unsustainable over time.

  • She highlighted the importance of inclusive leadership focused on development rather than narrow caste dynamics.

  • Her statement reflects a push for merit and broad public interest in political leadership.

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Tuesday said that leadership rooted in caste considerations has a short shelf life, appealing to people to join hands and work together across caste and religious divides.

Addressing the annual Dussehra rally at Bhagwangad in Patoda tehsil of Beed, Munde announced her decision to adopt Antarwali Sarati village, the epicentre of the Maratha quota stir led by Manoj Jarange, for comprehensive development.

"Antarwali Sarati will be developed," said Munde, who also serves as the guardian minister for Jalna district.

Cautioning against confrontation, Munde criticised aggressive agitation tactics, specifically referencing youth and Gen-Z protests.

She said public grievances cannot be settled through street fights, but only through constructive dialogue.

In a stern message to her political rivals, Munde compared her supporters to a swarm of honeybees.

"If you throw a stone at a dog, it whimpers and runs away. But do you know what happens when you throw a stone at a beehive?" she asked.

During her speech, Munde, daughter of late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde, quoted an Urdu couplet to underline the desire for victory.

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She said natural calamities do not discriminate along caste lines.

“Drought affects everyone equally. We must unite rather than divide if we want to combat the agrarian crisis. A leadership rooted in caste considerations has a short shelf life. I appeal to you to join hands and work together across caste and religious divides," she said.

Former minister and MLA Dhananjay Munde, ex-MPs Pritam Munde and Sujay Vikhe-Patil, were also present on the dais.

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