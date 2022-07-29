Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Jeweller Robbed Of 1.5 kg Gold, Cash In Rajasthan's Nagaur

Three armed suspects allegedly robbed a jewelry shop owner of cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Friday, police said.

5 domestic servants, accomplices hold elderly couple hostage in robbery bid

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 10:09 pm

Deputy SP Sanjeev Katewa said the trio came to the shop in an SUV and robbed the jeweler of Rs 2 lakh cash, about one and a half kilograms of gold, and an equal quantity of silver at gunpoint.

He said the shop and the house are on the same premises in Panchwa village.

An FIR has been registered and efforts are being made to identify and locate the suspects, he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Jeweler Robbed Of 1.5 Kg Gold Deputy SP Sanjeev Katewa An FIR Has Been Registered Cash In Rajasthan's Nagaur Cash And Valuables Worth Lakhs Of Rupees Identify And Locate The Suspects Panchwa Village One And A Half Kilograms Of Gold
