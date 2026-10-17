J-K Mahila Congress Workers Stage Protest Against IAS Officer, CEC

J&K Mahila Congress workers staged a demonstration protesting against a senior IAS officer and the Chief Electoral Commissioner.
Protesters demanded action and accountability, raising slogans against the administration and electoral authority.
Party leaders accused officials of procedural lapses and biased decision-making in the region.
The Jammu and Kashmir Mahila Congress workers on Saturday held a protest here on several issues, including an IAS officer's use of abusive language against a junior colleague, vote chori and the Ankita Bhandari murder case.
Scores of women activists assembled at the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Srinagar and took out a protest march, shouting slogans against senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, who landed in a controversy over his alleged use of abusive language against a female JKAS officer during a review meeting on Wednesday.
The protesters demanded action against Ranjan and raised slogans in support of the JKAS officer, Beenish Wani.
They also protested against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged mass deletion of voters during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, accusing him of "vote chori". The protesters burnt Kumar's effigy and demanded his resignation.
They also demanded action against those involved in the killing of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old employee at a resort in Uttarakhand, who was murdered in 2022. Bhandari's parents held a sit-in protest at India Gate in Delhi on Wednesday, demanding justice.
The Mahila Congress workers tried to take the protest outside their office on M A Road, but were stopped by police.