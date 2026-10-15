Indore Prepares For Water Shortage After 27% Rainfall Deficit, Seeks Rs 50 Crore Relief

Indore recorded 27% less rainfall than normal, raising concerns over water availability in the coming months.
The Indore Municipal Corporation has sought Rs 50 crore from the Madhya Pradesh government to tackle the anticipated shortage.
Authorities plan to increase GPS-monitored tanker supplies, repair damaged tubewells and fix leaks in the Narmada pipeline.
Indore, Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital, is preparing for a potential water shortage after the district recorded a 27 per cent deficit in monsoon rainfall, prompting authorities to increase tanker supplies, repair damaged tubewells and address leaks in the Narmada water pipeline. Nearly 30 per cent of the city lacks access to the pipeline and relies on tubewells or tankers for water.
The measures were announced on Thursday after a review meeting attended by state Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and other officials. The Indore Municipal Corporation has sought Rs 50 crore from the state government to address the anticipated shortage affecting the city’s population of around 35 lakh. Vijayvargiya said the government would provide the required funds, adding that even Rs 100 crore would be made available if necessary.
Indore Records 27% Rainfall Deficit
PTI reported that Indore district received 633.1 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 30, against the normal monsoon rainfall of 868.1 mm, a deficit of 27 per cent. The shortfall has raised concerns over groundwater recharge and water availability in the coming months.
Indore relies primarily on the Narmada River for drinking water. The municipal corporation transports water through a pipeline from Jalud in neighbouring Khargone district, around 80 km away, before distributing it across the city. Officials said nearly 30 per cent of the city lacks access to the network, leaving residents in these areas dependent on tubewells and tankers.
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava told PTI on Wednesday that nearly 6,000 tubewells in the city had dried up during the previous summer and that this year’s rainfall deficit could increase the number. He said the civic body was preparing a special plan for areas without Narmada pipeline connections, where residents rely on tubewells or tankers.
Tanker Supply And Tubewell Repairs To Be Prioritised
Following Thursday’s review meeting, Vijayvargiya said officials had received complaints about declining water supplies from tubewells and had been instructed to repair those that had dried up or were damaged.
"People are complaining that water supply from tubewells is decreasing day by day. Instructions have been given to immediately repair tubewells that have dried up or are damaged, and to increase the depth of the pipes as per requirement," he told reporters.
Bhargava said tanker supplies would be increased under a GPS-based monitoring system and leaks in the Narmada pipeline would be repaired. The civic body also plans to encourage the use of treated water in gardens and other suitable places.
"The use of treated water in gardens and other suitable places will be encouraged. Legal action will be taken against those operating drinking water plants in the city without permission," the mayor said.
Vijayvargiya said instructions had been issued to fine people who wash vehicles using drinking water, as part of efforts to prevent wastage in households.
New Tubewell Restrictions Remain Undecided
The administration is considering measures to regulate groundwater use as concerns grow over falling water availability. However, Vijayvargiya said no decision had been taken on banning the digging of new tubewells or issuing new water connections in the city.
"No decision has yet been taken regarding imposing a ban on digging new tubewells or giving new water connections in the city. As per legal provisions, the district administration can acquire private tubewells in an emergency situation. If people of any area are facing a water crisis and someone is found selling water from a private tubewell, such tubewell will be confiscated," he said.
Bhargava said, "Bulk water connections from the city's Narmada pipeline have been banned. We have also requested the district administration to immediately ban the digging of new tube wells by individuals."
Indore's Daily Water Requirement Estimated At 650 MLD
Bhargava said Indore receives approximately 450 million litres per day (MLD) of water from the Narmada River, while areas without pipeline access require another 200 MLD. These figures put the city's total daily water requirement at around 650 MLD.
The civic body plans to use water from the Narmada-Gambhir Link Project and the Narmada-Kshipra Link Project to fill the Yashwant Sagar and Bilawali ponds in December.
Groundwater scientist Sudhindra Mohan Sharma said low rainfall had reduced groundwater recharge in the city and that continued extraction would put further pressure on available reserves.
"Due to low rainfall and rising temperatures in the coming days, evaporation will increase and soil moisture will decrease. This will also increase the need for water for plants and crops," he said.
Sharma said the administration and residents should jointly prepare a water budget to assess the city's demand and available supply and determine how much water could be consumed daily until the next monsoon.