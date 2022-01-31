Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Gujarat Sees 6,679 COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Since Jan 10, Though 35 Deaths Highest During Third Wave

Gujarat on Monday recorded 6,679 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since January 10 when the addition was 6,097, taking the tally in the state to 11,60,659, a health department official said.

- AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 9:26 pm

Gujarat on Monday recorded 6,679 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since January 10 when the addition was 6,097, taking the tally in the state to 11,60,659, a health department official said. However, the number of deaths witnessed during the day was the highest in the third wave of the pandemic at 35, which took the toll to 10,473, he said.

The silver lining was that 14,171 people were discharged on Monday, more than double the number of new cases registered, he said, adding that the recovery count now stood at 10,66,393. The active tally too dropped to 83,793, with only 265 patients being on ventilator support, the official pointed out.

Ahmedabad led with 2,399 new cases, followed by Vadodara with 1,045, Rajkot 777, Surat 418, and Surat 392 cases, among others. Surat led the fatality list on Monday with seven deaths, followed by Ahmedabad with six, Bhavnagar five, Vadodara four, Rajkot three, Panchmahal two, he added.

 Adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported five new cases and 13 recoveries on Monday, taking the tally to 11,307 and the number of people discharged to 11,200, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with an active tally of 83. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,60,659, new cases 6,679, death toll 10,473, discharged 10,66,393, active cases 83,793, people tested so far - figures not released.

With inputs from PTI

