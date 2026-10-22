Delhi Police Recovers 38 Stolen Two-Wheelers, Six Held

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Delhi Police's North District AATS team busts a major auto-theft network, arresting six individuals and solving over 40 cases across the city

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Stolen motorcycles lined up at Delhi police station
Stolen Motorcycles Lined Up Following Their Recovery By Delhi Police Photo: Special Arrangement
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Police seized 38 stolen two-wheelers during an anti-theft drive across the capital.

  • Six suspects were arrested, including thieves and receivers of stolen vehicles.

  • The operation solved 41 vehicle theft cases registered in multiple police stations.

Delhi Police has arrested six people, including two alleged receivers of stolen vehicles, and recovered 38 stolen two-wheelers while working out 41 motor vehicle theft cases across the national capital, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made during five operations involving CCTV footage analysis. The recovered vehicles comprise 21 scooters and 17 motorcycles, police said.

The accused include four alleged vehicle thieves and two receivers of stolen vehicles. The operations covered areas including Wazirabad, Mustafabad, Inderlok, Sarai Rohilla and Yamuna Khadar.

Police said 41 cases include 10 registered at Sarai Rohilla police station and two each at Roop Nagar, Seelampur and Paschim Vihar East police stations, besides cases registered at several other police stations across Delhi. Further investigation is underway.

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