Delhi Pitampura Ramlila To Burn 30-Foot Cockroach Effigy For Cleanliness Message

"Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil. Why turn this beautiful tradition into a platform for contemporary political rivalries?" a social media user wrote to PTI, urging people to ensure festivals unite communities rather than deepen political divisions. Another user told PTI that equating Ravan with a cockroach would not affect the CJP but could hurt Hindu sentiments. "As a Hindu, this is very disrespectful to the religion and everything that I tend to follow in my life. They are politicising Hinduism and mixing things for their own benefit," a user said. PTI reported that others also questioned the religious basis of the initiative and alleged that the festival was being used to advance a political message.