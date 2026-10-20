Delhi E-Rickshaw Rules 2026: Four-Passenger Limit Proposed, Driving Licence And PSV Badge May Become Mandatory

The Delhi government has proposed limiting e-rickshaws to four passengers, excluding the driver, under its draft E-Rickshaw (Registration and Operation) Scheme, 2026.
The draft proposes mandatory driving licences and PSV badges, a maximum speed of 25 kmph, a cap of 2.5 lakh e-rickshaws in Delhi and a digital compliance certificate valid for two years.
Proposed safety measures include first-aid kits, restrictions on overloading and dangerous driving, designated parking requirements and authorised battery disposal.
The Delhi government has proposed limiting e-rickshaws to four passengers, a move that could affect the practice of transporting seven to eight schoolchildren in a single vehicle. The proposal is part of the draft Delhi E-Rickshaw (Registration and Operation) Scheme, 2026, which seeks to tighten regulations on passenger capacity, driver eligibility, vehicle speed, registration and safety.
The government has invited suggestions and objections from the public and other stakeholders within 30 days. The proposed provisions are not yet in force and may be revised after the feedback is considered.
Under the draft, an e-rickshaw would be allowed to carry a maximum of four passengers besides the driver. Carrying a passenger beside the driver or allowing anyone to travel while standing would also be prohibited. If implemented, the rules could require parents, schools and e-rickshaw operators to reconsider existing arrangements for transporting children.
Driving Licence, PSV Badge Proposed As Mandatory
The draft scheme proposes making a valid driving licence and a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge mandatory for e-rickshaw drivers. The measure is intended to ensure that vehicles are operated by drivers who meet the prescribed eligibility requirements.
The proposed rules would also cap the maximum speed of e-rickshaws at 25 kmph and limit their motor power to 2,000 watts.
In another significant provision, the government has proposed restricting the total number of e-rickshaws in Delhi to 2.5 lakh. An individual would be allowed to own a maximum of five vehicles, while eligible organisations could own up to 100.
Each e-rickshaw would also need a digital E-Rickshaw Compliance Certificate (ECC), proposed to remain valid for two years. Existing vehicles would be given 90 days from the scheme’s notification to comply with the new requirements.
The final notification will determine the applicable penalties for overloading and other violations, as well as the circumstances under which vehicles may be seized.
Safety, Parking And Battery Disposal Rules
The draft includes several provisions aimed at improving passenger safety and regulating e-rickshaw operations.
Vehicles would be required to carry first-aid kits, while drivers would have to assist elderly and disabled passengers when boarding and alighting. Drivers would also be required to inform the police about cases of harassment or misconduct involving women passengers.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and using audio equipment that distracts drivers would be prohibited. E-rickshaws would also be barred from operating on notified restricted roads, while parking that obstructs traffic or pedestrians could invite enforcement action.
The proposed scheme further requires vehicle owners to display their name, address and phone number on their e-rickshaws. Vehicles operating without the necessary registration or approval could be seized and disposed of in specified circumstances.
It also emphasises the safe disposal of batteries through authorised recyclers.
The government’s public consultation will provide an opportunity for e-rickshaw operators, parents, schools and other stakeholders to raise concerns before the rules are finalised.
E-rickshaws play a significant role in Delhi’s short-distance transport network, particularly in providing last-mile connectivity to Metro stations. However, carrying more passengers than permitted raises safety concerns, especially when schoolchildren share a vehicle.
If the proposed four-passenger limit is implemented, existing school transport arrangements could be affected, potentially requiring families, schools and operators to explore alternative options.