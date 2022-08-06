Delhi Congress leaders Meet To Prepare Roadmap For Aazadi Gaurav Yatra

Party officials said that the organizing committee of Delhi Congress' Aazadi Gaurav Yatra held a meeting on Saturday to prepare the roadmap for the event.

The Yatra will begin on August 9 in Delhi and culminate on August 15, they said.

The Yatra has been organized to commemorate 75 years of Independence and to showcase the role of Congress in the freedom struggle and its contribution to the country post-independence, they said.

The meeting was headed by the chairman of the organizing committee, former Delhi Minister, Narendra Nath. Other leaders including Communication Department Chairman and former MLA, Anil Bhardwaj, convenor Rajesh Garg and all district presidents also attended the meeting.

