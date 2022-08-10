Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Covid-19 Update: India Logs Over 16,000 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Dips Below 130,000

Union Health Ministry's data showed that active Covid-19 caseload came down by 3,546 in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 10:05 am

India Wednesday recorded 16,047 new coronavirus cases and 54 fatalities including six reconciled by Kerala, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.

With these additions, the country's overall Covid figures rose to 4,41,90,697 cases and 5,26,826 deaths.

The data updated at 8 am showed active cases came down by 3,546 in a span of 24 hours to 1,28,261, and they now constitute 0.29 per cent of the total infections. 

The Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 98.52 per cent, the health ministry said, adding the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.94 per cent, while the weekly positivity was 4.90 per cent, the ministry said. 

