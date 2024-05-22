National

Bengaluru: 'Smoky Paan' Leaves 12-Year-Old Girl With Hole In Stomach, Needing Surgery | Liquid Nitrogen Explained

The girl had consumed 'smoky paan' at a wedding reception in Bengaluru and was diagnosed with a hole in her stomach (perforation peritonitis) necessitating emergency surgical intervention to prevent further complications.

Image for representation only
The liquid nitrogen-infused "smoky paan" landed a 12-year-old girl on the operation table of Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Bengaluru.
A 12-year-old girl in Karnataka's Bengaluru had to undergo a surgery after developing a hole in her stomach due to a "smoky paan" she consumed at a wedding reception.

The liquid nitrogen-infused "smoky paan" landed a 12-year-old girl on the operation table of Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Bengaluru.

According to the hospital, the girl had consumed 'smoky paan' at a wedding reception in Bengaluru and was diagnosed with a hole in her stomach (perforation peritonitis) necessitating emergency surgical intervention to prevent further complications.

About The Surgery

The patient underwent exploratory laparotomy with intra-op-OGD scopy and sleeve gastrectomy was swiftly conducted to address the critical condition, the hospital statement, cited in a news agency PTI report, read.

"Intra-op OGD scopy- a procedure, where an endoscope, a flexible tube with a camera and light, is used during surgery to examine the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum-the first part of the small intestine," the hospital quoted Dr Vijay HS, who headed the team of doctors, which performed the operation, as saying.

There was an unhealthy patch of about 4x5 cm on the lesser curvature of the stomach which was taken care of with sleeve resection (a part of stomach been removed), the hospital said, adding post surgery she had two days of ICU stay and was discharged after six days.

What Is Liquid Nitrogen

Liquid nitrogen is nitrogen in a liquid state at low temperature which has a boiling point of -196C and is considered harmless. Liquid nitrogen is extremely cold and is used for a variety of things, such as a coolant for computers, in medicine to remove unwanted skin, warts and pre-cancerous cells, and in cryogenics, where scientists study the effect of very cold temperatures on materials.

The use of liquid nitrogen has become increasingly common at eateries as a method for instantly freezing food and drinks, or creating an visually appealing clouds of vapour or fog when exposed to air.

However, mishandling liquid nitrogen ice can pose hazards, as seen in this Bengaluru incident. As its extreme temperature can cause cold burns and frostbite, the use of appropriate protective gloves during handling becomes a necessity.

Inhalation or ingestion of the gas could also cause asphyxiation and airway or gastric perforations due to the extreme cold temperature.

"Liquid nitrogen has a temperature between -190 to -200 degrees Celsius. So, if you touch something like that, you will experience a burning sensation. We call that cold burn. Even if you consume 2 ml or 2 mg of it, it can release 1.5-litre gas," an NDTV report quoted a doctor as saying.

