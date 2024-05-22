Bengaluru: 'Smoky Paan' Leaves 12-Year-Old Girl With Hole In Stomach, Needing Surgery | Liquid Nitrogen Explained

The liquid nitrogen-infused "smoky paan" landed a 12-year-old girl on the operation table of Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Bengaluru. Photo: Image for representation only | X/@FoodNetwork

The liquid nitrogen-infused "smoky paan" landed a 12-year-old girl on the operation table of Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Bengaluru. Photo: Image for representation only | X/@FoodNetwork