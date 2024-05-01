Former President Donald Trump Sees $1.8 Billion Surge In Wealth

The recent surge in DJT's stock value has notably contributed to the enhancement of Trump's stake. Despite a turbulent journey since its late March debut on the stock market, Trump Media witnessed a resurgence in its stock value. After initially reaching a peak of $79.38 per share, followed by a period of decline, the stock has recently rallied, marking a 43% surge since last Monday. On Tuesday alone, shares rose by $3.24, reaching $49.93.