Robert Kabera, a Kagame critic, was found decapitated in Uganda.
The former Rwandan army officer fled Rwanda in 2020.
His killing has raised concerns about dissidents’ safety abroad.
A former sergeant major in Rwanda’s military, who had become a vocal opponent of President Paul Kagame, was found decapitated in neighbouring Uganda.
The body of Sergeant Major Robert Kabera, a former Rwandan army officer who moved to Uganda in 2020, was found on Saturday in a bush in Kamengo, in Mpigi district near Kampala, police spokesperson Superintendent Lydia Tumushabe told The Associated Press.
Ugandan police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said on Monday that investigators had yet to find Kabera’s head. Residents discovered his body in an area outside Kampala over the weekend.
Rwanda’s government has not issued a public statement on the killing. Several people who have criticised President Kagame have been killed in Rwanda and other countries.
Who Was Robert Kabera?
Robert Kabera was 50 years old and left Rwanda after facing sexual assault allegations, which he denied. He later applied for asylum in neighbouring Uganda, claiming he was being politically persecuted.
In interviews with some Ugandan media outlets, Kabera said he had fled Rwanda to escape what he called persecution.
His YouTube channel, Major Robert TV, had over 140,000 followers and featured more than 800 videos. Some Rwandans viewed his content as damaging to the image of the Rwandan government.
Kabera’s widow, Jeanne d’Arc Rwigema Uwizeye, told the BBC that she was worried about the safety of herself and her children. She said she was frightened, feeling overwhelmed, and that the children and I are not safe.
His family said Kabera had gone to check on a construction site around 45 km (30 miles) from Kampala shortly before he was killed.
The Rwanda National Congress (RNC), an opposition group, has urged authorities to conduct a full investigation into Kabera’s killing and ensure those behind it face justice.
In a statement posted on X, the group said: “Today, his family is grieving, his voice is gone, and Rwandans in exile are confronting a terrifying question: where can we be safe?”
The killing has renewed concerns over the security of Rwandan dissidents living outside their home country.