Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details

A Saudi Airlines flight carrying 276 passengers and 21 crew members from Riyadh caught fire on Thursday upon landing at Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport in Pakistan. Upon receiving information, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and fire brigade promptly sprang into action to put out the fire and smoke.
As per Pakistan-based newspaper Dawn, all 276 passengers and 21 crew members were quickly evacuated to safety. Despite the tense landing, there were no injuries.
Commenting on the matter, CAA spokesperson Saifullah said that the air traffic controllers first noticed smoke and sparks coming from the aircraft's left landing gear and alerted the pilots quickly while also notifying the airport's fire and rescue services.
The fire rescue services quickly rushed to the spot and doused the flames on the landing gear, the statement said.
“The fire tenders acted in time and immediately controlled the fire in the landing gear, saving the aircraft from a major accident", Saifullah added.
The airlines in its official statement mentioned that the aircraft was stopped, authorities were informed, and all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.
“Saudia clarifies that its aircraft, flying from Riyadh to Peshawar on flight SV792, experienced smoke emanating from one of the tyres during landing at Peshawar International Airport in Pakistan. The aircraft was immediately stopped and the relevant authorities were notified. All guests and crew were safely evacuated through the evacuation slide. The aircraft is now undergoing technical evaluation by specialists. This includes repairs, along with comprehensive inspections and subsequent tests to ensure its safety,” the official statement read.
Furthermore, the airlines assured the passengers and crew members of their safety commitment and mentioned that thorough checks and repairs are ongoing to bring the aircraft back into service soon
According to PTI, Peshawar airport officials said that the airport is operational and all flights will continue as scheduled.