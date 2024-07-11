Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details

“Saudia clarifies that its aircraft, flying from Riyadh to Peshawar on flight SV792, experienced smoke emanating from one of the tyres during landing at Peshawar International Airport in Pakistan. The aircraft was immediately stopped and the relevant authorities were notified. All guests and crew were safely evacuated through the evacuation slide. The aircraft is now undergoing technical evaluation by specialists. This includes repairs, along with comprehensive inspections and subsequent tests to ensure its safety,” the official statement read.