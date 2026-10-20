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China Sends Forces To Monitor US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Shoal

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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China says it deployed naval forces to monitor a US warship near the disputed Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea, as overlapping territorial claims and tensions between Beijing and Manila continue to complicate regional security

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Summary of this article

  • China’s military says it deployed forces to monitor the USS Charleston after the US warship allegedly entered waters near the disputed Sabina Shoal.

  • The incident highlights competing territorial claims in the South China Sea, where China’s claims overlap with those of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

  • The development comes amid renewed tensions between China and the Philippines, including maritime confrontations and a diplomatic dispute over remarks by China’s ambassador.

China’s military said on Tuesday, October 20, that it had deployed naval forces to track and monitor a US warship that allegedly entered waters near the disputed Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea without Beijing’s approval. The Chinese military accused the United States of infringing on its sovereignty and jeopardising maritime security, escalating tensions in a waterway contested by several countries. The US Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ship involved was the USS Charleston, a US littoral combat ship. China’s Southern Theatre Command said the vessel had entered waters adjacent to Sabina Shoal, part of the disputed Spratly Islands, in the early hours of Tuesday. Beijing demanded that Washington stop such activities, saying they threatened regional peace and stability. The allegation that the ship entered the area illegally reflects China’s position on the disputed waters; the United States had not publicly responded to the latest accusation at the time of reporting.

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Disputed Waters Fuel Regional Tensions

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, a major international shipping route, despite overlapping claims by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. The dispute has been particularly contentious between Beijing and Manila, whose vessels have repeatedly faced off in contested waters.

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Sabina Shoal, also known as Escoda Shoal in the Philippines, lies within the Spratly Islands, an archipelago claimed in whole or in part by several countries. Both China and the Philippines claim the shoal, making it a recurring flashpoint in their maritime dispute. The Philippines is also a US treaty ally, adding strategic significance to American naval operations in the area.

The United States regularly challenges what it considers excessive maritime claims through freedom-of-navigation operations. Such missions are intended to demonstrate that Washington does not recognise restrictions on navigation that it considers inconsistent with international law. China, however, frequently condemns US military activity near areas it claims as its territory.

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China-Philippines Dispute Adds To Regional Strains

The latest incident comes amid renewed friction between China and the Philippines. In September, Manila accused Chinese vessels of obstructing a resupply mission for Filipino personnel in the South China Sea. The two governments have repeatedly traded accusations over maritime confrontations, with each maintaining that its actions are lawful.

Diplomatic tensions also intensified on Monday, when the Philippines summoned China’s ambassador over remarks it considered threatening. The dispute followed comments by the envoy suggesting China could prevail in a confrontation, although he also said Beijing preferred peace. Manila described the remarks as provocative, while Beijing criticised the Philippine response.

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