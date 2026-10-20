The ship involved was the USS Charleston, a US littoral combat ship. China’s Southern Theatre Command said the vessel had entered waters adjacent to Sabina Shoal, part of the disputed Spratly Islands, in the early hours of Tuesday. Beijing demanded that Washington stop such activities, saying they threatened regional peace and stability. The allegation that the ship entered the area illegally reflects China’s position on the disputed waters; the United States had not publicly responded to the latest accusation at the time of reporting.