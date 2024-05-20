This Homegrown QSR Chain Challenges KFC's Chicken Supremacy In India

Unlike American chains that enter the Indian market with a one-size-fits-all global model, BIGGUYS takes a different approach. This brand is built from the ground up, specifically tailored to Indian tastes. Years of meticulous research and development have resulted in a range of unique and flavorful chicken wing options that resonate deeply with local palates. This localized strategy is already yielding impressive results, with BIGGUYS signing four Master Franchise Agreements (MFAs) and securing commitments for an astonishing 120 stores within just a year of its launch.