This Homegrown QSR Chain Challenges KFC's Chicken Supremacy In India

The Indian Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by increasing disposable incomes and a rising appetite for convenient dining options. At the forefront of this culinary revolution stands a formidable new contender: BIGGUYS. This homegrown brand is gearing up to challenge KFC's reign as the undisputed king of chicken wings in India.
BIGGUYS is the latest venture by Biraja Rout, the visionary entrepreneur behind the immensely successful Biggies Burger chain. Drawing from his vast experience in creating a homegrown QSR giant that competes with global heavyweights like McDonald's, Rout is now set to disrupt the chicken QSR landscape with BIGGUYS.
Unlike American chains that enter the Indian market with a one-size-fits-all global model, BIGGUYS takes a different approach. This brand is built from the ground up, specifically tailored to Indian tastes. Years of meticulous research and development have resulted in a range of unique and flavorful chicken wing options that resonate deeply with local palates. This localized strategy is already yielding impressive results, with BIGGUYS signing four Master Franchise Agreements (MFAs) and securing commitments for an astonishing 120 stores within just a year of its launch.
Malkondaiah CH, Head of Franchise at BIGGUYS, is confident about the brand's future. "We are positioning ourselves as a direct competitor to KFC," he asserts. Emphasizing its "Made in India" identity, BIGGUYS promises a distinct Indian flavor profile that sets it apart from the global giant.
Aggressive Expansion Plans
Currently operating six stores, BIGGUYS has ambitious plans for rapid expansion. The company employs a 100% franchise-owned and company-operated model through master channel partners. "These partners have store rights, and we already have a mandate for 120 sign-ups," says Malkondaiah. The strategy involves dividing territories into clusters, with each cluster being granted rights to 30 stores. Initially focusing on Bengaluru for company-owned stores, the brand plans to extend its reach to Chennai and Andhra Pradesh next.
BIGGUYS' long-term vision is nothing short of bold. "By the end of 2026, we aim to have 80 to 100 operational stores, with a projected turnover of approximately INR 100 crore over the next 18 to 24 months," says Malkondaiah. He further reveals that BIGGUYS is set to play a crucial role in Beamer Brands' vision of becoming a INR 500 crore company, contributing 20-25% of the total revenue.
While rapid expansion is a key goal, BIGGUYS remains unwavering in its commitment to quality. "We will not compromise quality for speed," emphasizes Malkondaiah. The company also offers franchise options for single-unit operations, making it accessible to a broader range of investors.
The Beamer Brands Ecosystem
BIGGUYS is part of the illustrious Beamer Brands portfolio, which also includes renowned names like Biggies Burger and Original Burger Company. This diverse ecosystem of brands underscores Beamer Brands' dedication to offering high-quality, innovative dining experiences tailored to the Indian market.S
The Indian QSR industry is currently one of the fastest-growing segments in the country's food service sector. According to a report by Kotak Securities, the QSR market in India is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% over the next five years, driven by urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift towards organized food service outlets. This rapid expansion presents a significant opportunity for homegrown brands like BIGGUYS to capture market share and establish a strong presence.
Moreover, the report highlights that the organized QSR sector, which currently accounts for about 8% of the overall food service market, is expected to see substantial growth. This growth is fueled by the increasing preference for branded and hygienic food options, providing a conducive environment for new entrants and innovative brands to thrive.
With a focus on innovation, a deep understanding of local tastes, and a strategic franchise model, BIGGUYS is positioned to become a dominant force in the Indian QSR space. Challenging KFC's dominance, BIGGUYS offers Indian consumers a unique and flavorful chicken wing experience, setting new benchmarks in the industry.
As BIGGUYS continues to expand and capture the hearts of Indian food lovers, it is poised not just to compete, but to lead, establishing itself as one of the few homegrown brands that can stand toe-to-toe with global giants.