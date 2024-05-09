Sri Lanka: Ravi Karunanayake To Stand For The Upcoming Parliamentary Election

Throughout his tenure, Karunanayake's principles remained unshaken, even when faced with the tumultuous waters of political discord. His decision to serve as an independent MP in 1995 underscored a dedication to national interest over party lines, a theme that has characterized his political philosophy. His acumen for finance and commerce was soon recognized, catapulting him into the role of Minister of Finance in 2015. Within days of his appointment, Karunanayake presented an interim budget that heralded historic relief for the people of Sri Lanka, showcasing his capability to marry financial expertise with empathetic governance.