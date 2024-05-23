Naseemuddin Mohammad Orchestrates First-Of-Its-Kind Digital Payments Data Localization In FinTech Industry

Also, during the DMP project, Mohammad worked closely with Mastercard staff and learned the ins and outs of their digital infrastructure, which made him the perfect IT Project Manager to handle the India On Soil Data localization project for them as well. After Naseemuddin Mohammad had already done a great job managing the release of DMP, he was brought in with Wipro for Mastercard India on Soil Data localization project. They needed the best of the best to deal with this highly visible and critically important project for Mastercard, when the Reserve Bank of India released new regulations for payment processors and aggregators, Mastercard needed to act fast to get into compliance with these new regulations. Failure to comply could have resulted in Mastercard being “kicked out” of India and not being able to conduct business there anymore. At the time, Mastercard held an approximately 30% market share in the digital payments market in India, the world’s most populous country, processing the payments of more than 350 million Indians. Needless to say, that is not just an objectively large number but financially and strategically an important market for Mastercard. India has been rapidly developing for decades and the country has lifted hundreds of millions of citizens out of poverty in this century. Mastercard sees India as one of its most important emerging markets.