Murali Murugan: Revolutionizing Retail And Mobile Technology

Murali Murugan is on a mission. He is determined to achieve his goal of transforming the retail industry by setting new customer experience benchmarks. With over 14 years of expertise in software development and mobile application engineering, Murali has already played a crucial role in transforming the digital presence of major retail giants like Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s by combining convenience with cutting-edge technology.
As a youngster, he believed that technology had the potential to transform everyday experiences. This belief was the engine that propelled Murali through the ranks of software development and engineering. But he was not only interested in advancing his career. Rather, he was in pursuit of reimagining and realizing how retail could be experienced by millions of customers.
“The opportunity to enhance customer experiences through innovative mobile applications and cutting-edge technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Virtual Try-On has been a driving force in my career,” proclaims Murali. He seized this opportunity at Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, leading the integration of AR and VR into customer shopping experiences at these iconic retail brands. He was on his way of realizing his mission.
The result? Both retailers have taken part in transformative digital initiatives. The introduction of AR features allows customers to visualize products in their own homes before making a purchase. AR Furniture lets people see how a new sofa or lamp would look in their living room, allowing them to adjust colors and styles with just a few simple taps on their smartphone. In addition, the AR Beauty tool offers a virtual makeup try-on experience, which lets customers test products from the comfort of their homes to find what matches their complexion and personal taste.
“My ability to blend technical expertise with strategic vision sets me apart in the industry,” assets Murali. Always pushing the boundaries of what is possible, Murali also introduced the Virtual Try-On feature, which can revolutionize the way customers select and buy clothes and accessories. This feature uses VR to give shoppers a 360-degree view of how different outfits would look on them without ever stepping into a store. These innovations not only enhanced customer satisfaction but also increased sales.
Recognizing the consumer shift toward mobile technology, Murali also led the development of enhanced mobile applications for both Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s. Mobile checkout allows customers to complete purchases directly from their phones without waiting in line. Image search enables individuals to find products by uploading photos. Both of these innovations have set new standards for convenience and efficiency.
As he looks to the future, Murali aspires to both enhance existing technologies and explore new innovations that could personalize and streamline the shopping process even further. He is also dedicated to mentoring the next generation of engineers and developers to unleash their innovation and curiosity.
Murali Murugan’s impact on retail spaces has redefined the shopping experience for millions of customers. It has also resulted in Murali being recognized for his numerous achievements. His accolades include honors at the Webby Awards for Shopping & Retail and Best User Experience in 2022 as well as receiving the Indian Achievers' Award in 2024.
As to his goal of setting new benchmarks for what is possible in retail technology? Murali would seem to be well on his way to achieving it. His ongoing work continues to elevate the retail experience, proving that with the right technology and vision, the possibilities for enhancing customer satisfaction are endless.