Mahendra Turakhia Signed For Sponsorship And CSR Fund Arrangements For Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition – The Lord Buddhist Circuit

Mr. Digant Sharma, Director Finance and CSR:

"This partnership is a prime example of how corporate social responsibility can be a vehicle for positive change. The Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition is more than just a journey—it’s a movement that unites people and places through the principles of peace and mindfulness. We are confident that the sponsorship and CSR funds raised will enable this mission to flourish, and I look forward to seeing the profound impact it will have on the communities it touches."