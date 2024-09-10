Mahendra Turakhia Signed For Sponsorship And CSR Fund Arrangements For Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition – The Lord Buddhist Circuit

Shri Mahendra Turakhia, Founder of Bharat Taxpayers Welfare Platform Foundation (BTWPF), has entered into a formal agreement with Shri Rahul Patil, Founder and Co-Convener of the Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition, to raise sponsorship and arrange CSR funds for the Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition - The Lord Buddhist Circuit.
This expedition, set to cover India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to take place from 17th October to 15th November 2024. The 30-day motorbike journey will trace the sacred Buddhist Circuit, promoting heartfulness, spiritual harmony, and cross-cultural unity across the region.
Shri Rahul Patil has sought the assistance of Shri Mahendra Turakhia and his foundation to collaborate in raising the necessary funds through sponsorships and CSR initiatives.
The Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition is expected to garner widespread attention and support, as it highlights the historical and spiritual significance of the Buddhist Circuit while promoting unity and heartfulness across the three nations. The collaboration between BTWPF and Heartfulness, represents a significant milestone in furthering the cause of spiritual wellness and social impact through Corporate Social Responsibility.
Dr. Prateek Kanakia, Advisor:
"The Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition is a transformative initiative, not just for those participating but for the global community at large. The collaboration between Shri Mahendra Turakhia and Shri Rahul Patil represents a powerful synergy of purpose, driven by a shared commitment to promote heartfulness, spiritual harmony, and cultural unity. I am deeply honored to be part of such an inspiring project that will create a lasting impact across India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka."
Mr. Digant Sharma, Director Finance and CSR:
"This partnership is a prime example of how corporate social responsibility can be a vehicle for positive change. The Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition is more than just a journey—it’s a movement that unites people and places through the principles of peace and mindfulness. We are confident that the sponsorship and CSR funds raised will enable this mission to flourish, and I look forward to seeing the profound impact it will have on the communities it touches."
Appointment :-
Oxbow Media headed by Manisha Dutta, COO is a leading media and marketing agency to execute the event on ground for the Indian territory, renowned for innovative solutions and creative endeavors in events, expeditions, and media properties. With a strong reputation for excellence, we collaborate with esteemed partners like the Ministry of Tourism and Defence. Our award-winning vertical, Oxbow Explore, executes unique concept-driven expeditions on Land, Air, and Aqua.
Dr Kishor Navandar Chairman of Blue Billion Group join Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition as the Director. With his vast experience he will be getting multiple brands on board to make this journey successful.
Sabarigiri Varadha has been appointed as the Head of Cultural Diplomacy and Media Relations for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Abhishek Gautam has joined as the Manager.
At Arvi Media House, led by Poornima Jadhav, we are committed to bridging the gap between visionary social initiatives and the resources they need to thrive. With a focus on fundraising, sponsorship, and creative media solutions, Arvi Media House collaborates with organizations that seek to make a lasting difference. Currently, we are proud to partner with the Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition—a unique journey across India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka that promotes wellness, mindfulness, and unity across borders.
About Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition – The Lord Buddhist Circuit
Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition – The Lord Buddhist Circuit is an organization dedicated to promoting inner peace, wellness, and harmony through meditation and heart-based practices.
About Bharat Taxpayers Welfare Platform Foundation
BTWPF is a non-profit organization focused on advocating for the welfare of Indian taxpayers and undertaking various social initiatives through CSR activities.
For more information, please contact:
Name – Digant Sharma
Designation – Director – Finance and CSR
Email – im@digantsharma.com
Mobile - +91-9769999960 , +91-9920808363
Website – https://heartfulnessride.com/