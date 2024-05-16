Hub4Business

Legal Trouble In The States? Call Sam Mangel

Engaging top-flight legal representation is critical, but there’s also another lesser-known professional you’ll want in your corner: a prison consultant.

If you have the misfortune of finding yourself on the wrong side of the law in the United States, you’re going to need all of the help you can get. The American Department of Justice has a conviction rate of over 95% and its virtually unlimited resources often lead to costly defeats for those who fight.

Prison consultants are specialists who assist individuals and their legal teams in navigating the complexities of the U.S. justice system, particularly in regards to criminal sentencing.

A prison consultant’s role usually begins as legal defense nears a sentence where incarceration is (even remotely) possible. A prison consultant’s voice, experienced in the many nuances of sentencing, policy, and procedure, is indispensable in a country where the federal prison system is such a sprawling, bureaucratic entity.

“Any person facing the prospect of incarceration in the United States is on a crash course with one of the most dysfunctional parts of the American government. And the degree of difficulty is quite a bit higher for those who are not American citizens,” shares Sam Mangel, a federal prison consultant based in Florida, “The unfortunate truth is the best criminal defense attorneys in the country are not prepared to counsel you on what actually happens after sentencing.”

That’s where Mangel enters the picture.

Mangel, who was sentenced to sixty months in a federal prison camp following his conviction for insurance fraud, assists well-known American business leaders, medical professionals, politicians, and foreign nationals as they enter, go through, and return home from prison.

As Sam Mangel shared on the Bad Crypto podcast, this is a set of knowledge he developed through his lived experience as he was remanded to custody at sentencing, left with no time to prepare.

Despite that challenge, Mangel navigated the seemingly-insurmountable, crafting a programming plan that allowed him to return home to his family in just two years, less than half of his original sentence.

“My journey could have been much easier for me and my family if I had the foresight and ability to see the big picture - before I was incarcerated,” says Mangel, “That’s why I advise those who are facing prison to start thinking about sentence mitigation techniques as early in the process as possible.”

Prison consultants can make a significant difference on sentencing day, as they help develop a personal narrative that is shared with the judge. This includes preparation for a pre-sentence interview with probation, the development of character reference letters, and assisting with the presentation of your background to the judge. Should prison be necessary, a consultant can be helpful in identifying the institution that will be least disruptive to a person and their family.

To that end, prison consultants can begin laying the groundwork for a treaty transfer, in which federal prisoners may be transferred to countries with which the United States has a treaty to serve part of their sentence closer to home and better facilitate their reintegration into society.

“While a treaty transfer seems like a simple, common-sense proposition, the fact is that they can be difficult to execute,” explained Mangel, “The application process is something that is best left to someone with experience navigating the intricate process of confirming eligibility, preparing necessary documentation, and liaising with the appropriate governmental channels to facilitate a successful transfer. This is work a consultant can begin while your lawyers are busy with your defense.”

For foreign nationals who do land in American prison, there are few things more important than learning how to leverage the many “evidence-based recidivism reduction” programs made available by the U.S. government. White collar offenders in the United States have been able to leverage these programs to reduce their time in prison by as much as two-thirds.

For non-citizens, eligibility can be difficult to navigate.

Fortunately, Sam Mangel is there to help: “My role in this is ensuring the smoothest possible path through the American justice system for my clients and their families.”

For more about Sam Mangel’s federal prison consulting services, go to https://sam-mangel.com.

