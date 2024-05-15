Hub4Business

Jindal Aluminium Once Again Achieves The Highest Production Of Aluminium-Extruded Products

115,920 lakh tons of aluminium extruded products and 49,461 tons of aluminium flat-rolled products were produced in the ending FY23-24.

Jindal Aluminium, India's largest aluminium extrusion company, has  achieved another milestone, producing a record-breaking 1,15,920 MT of aluminium extruded products in FY 2023-24. The company witnessed a 10 % production growth compared to FY 2022-23, reaffirming its position as India's largest manufacturer of aluminium-extruded products and its  commitment to meeting the rising demand in the market. Thanks to its expertise in manufacturing intricate aluminium profiles, the company is well-known for its quality products and quick deliveries with over five decades of experience. 

Jindal Aluminium operates three cutting-edge manufacturing plants, each in Bengaluru, Dabaspet in Karnataka, and a newly acquired manufacturing unit in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. These facilities, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by a highly skilled workforce, have a total manufacturing  capacity of 2.35 L tonnes per annum, including 160,000 Aluminium extruded and 75,000 Aluminium  flat-rolled products. In addition to the fabrication unit, the company also has in-house, environment friendly surface coating facilities like powder coating and anodising. 

info_icon

Speaking on occasion, Mr. Pragun Jindal Khaitan, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Jindal Aluminium Limited, said, "We feel humbled to contribute once again to the nation's requirement with the highest production of aluminium extruded products, our commitment to delivering top quality products, backed by best-in-class technology and stringent quality standards, remains uncompromised. As we look ahead, we remain steadfast in pursuing innovation and value creation." 

The company has played a significant role in shaping India's downstream Aluminium industry and is  the only Aluminium extrusion company in India to receive aerospace (AS9100D) certification. It uses  100% renewable energy at two of its manufacturing units in Karnataka, demonstrating a  commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. According to the latest report by  IMARC, the size of the aluminium extrusion market in India is projected to reach a staggering  1,288,202.3 tonnes by 2028, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.49% from 2023  to 2028. This upward trend validates Jindal Aluminium's strategic position and signals a promising  future for the aluminium extrusion sector, presenting abundant opportunities for stakeholders across  the value chain. 

About Jindal Aluminium Limited 

Founded by Dr. Sitaram Jindal in 1968, Jindal Aluminium Limited is a pioneer in manufacturing Aluminium products. With a state-of-the-art facility and expertise in manufacturing intricate Aluminium profiles, it is the largest producer of Aluminium extruded and the second-largest producer  of Aluminium flat-rolled products in India. The company believes in building an enriched society brought about by innovation and excellence in manufacturing Aluminium products. 

Jindal Aluminium is the first Indian Aluminium extrusion company with Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB)  and ISO 9002 certification (currently revalidated as per IS/ISO 9001:2015). It is also certified by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for marine applications and AS9100D aerospace certification. 

To know more – Visit, www.JindalAluminium.com 

Video link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57pNr3UpfH4 

Common Industry Jargons: 

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IT59lvRqNfb4v4w3GhkZEhp1IlPg1VfM/view?usp=drive_link 

Forward-looking cautionary declaration 

This press release's statements may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks  and uncertainties. Factors such as but not limited to the development of general economic conditions, future market or industry conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such  statements. Jindal Aluminium Limited does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. The company  does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time on behalf of the company. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Jindal Aluminium or its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the  information and/or statements in this press release. 

For Media Relations  

Abhishek Mishra, L +91 802-371-5555 |

E: abhishek.mishra@JindalAluminium.com

