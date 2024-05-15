Jindal Aluminium Once Again Achieves The Highest Production Of Aluminium-Extruded Products

This press release's statements may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as but not limited to the development of general economic conditions, future market or industry conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Jindal Aluminium Limited does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time on behalf of the company. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Jindal Aluminium or its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.