Innovating Food Industry Operations: Strategic SAP S/4HANA Integration At Chobani By Sandhyarani Ganipaneni

About Sandhyarani Ganipaneni

A transformative leader in SAP technical architecture, Sandhyarani Ganipaneni combines deep technical acumen with exceptional team leadership abilities. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated excellence in building and mentoring high-performing teams of 15-20 members, while maintaining superior delivery standards and code quality. Her expertise in developing sophisticated solutions, from custom ABAP applications to modern Fiori interfaces, has consistently delivered value across diverse industry sectors. Sandhyarani's commitment to knowledge sharing is evident through her conducted training sessions in HANA, ABAP, Workflow, and Webdynpro, establishing her as a respected technical mentor in the field.