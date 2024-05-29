Hub4Business

Guns To Glamour: Former Army Captain Rahul Bali Walks The Red Carpet At Cannes To Make India Proud

Captain Rahul Bali scripts history by becoming the first ever Indian Army Veteran to walk the Red Carpet at Cannes.

Captain Rahul Bali walking the red carpet at Cannes.
info_icon

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival saw an extraordinary Indian fervour with Indian Actors, Filmmakers & Influencers shining the most on the Red Carpet that was full of myriad Indian Flavours.

The iconic film festival which wrapped on May 25, saw a number of unprecedented firsts for India from Payal Kapadia’s film winning the Grand Prix and Anasuya Sengupta bagging the Best Actress Award to Captain Rahul Bali becoming the first Indian Army Veteran turned Filmmaker to walk on the world’s most glamourous Red Carpet spreading the fragrance of India in the French Riviera like never before.

An ex-Army officer turned Filmmaker Captain Rahul Bali debuted at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a traditional Indian Band Gala Suit with the Indian Flag pinned on his chest proudly flaunting the power of India to officially launch the First Look Poster of his film – LOVE IN VIETNAM at the Bharat Pavilion.

Based on the bestseller book ‘Madonna In A Fur Coat’, the India-Vietnam collaboration film stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur along with popular Vietnamese star Kha Ngan

It is the first ever INDIA -VIETNAMESE co-production Movie that is being produced with the support of Embassies and Consulate Generals of India and Vietnam in the respective countries.

Written & Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi the film is Produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali, Abhishek Ankur, Co-produced by Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, Samten Hills, Dalat, Associate Producer Vikas Sharma with Vietnam Airlines being the official Airline partner.

Captain Rahul Bali, a well-known name in the international festival circuits is an award-winning Indian Film Festival Curator who has been successfully spreading the fragrance of India globally by curating Indian Film Festivals and creating synergies for cultural cooperation between India and the world.

Having turned Producer with Love in Vietnam, Captain Rahul Bali is confident that this landmark co production movie slated to be shot in a number of exotic locations across Vietnam & India would surely be the starting point of a great cinematic relationship between the two great countries and would open a lot of opportunities and synergies between India and Vietnam.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress