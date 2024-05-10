Building bridges and fostering trust is a motto of Rahul Kumar, a young politician of Indian descent in Germany. Kumar maintains connections with political, business, and cultural entities in India. He is highly esteemed in states like Haryana, Punjab, and New Delhi due to his frequent delegation visits. During these trips, Kumar collaborates closely with local authorities and institutions, advocating for education and healthcare initiatives for children and the elderly in India through his nonprofit organization. Education and healthcare are among the primary goals for the upcoming years, with Kumar aiming to establish a hospital in the state of Haryana with investors in the near future. In May 2024, he will lead a delegation team to Haryana to further these endeavors.In summary, by pursuing these economic goals and fostering collaboration with Germany, Rahul Kumar aims to unlock new opportunities for India's economic development and prosperity. His efforts to build bridges between the two nations extend beyond diplomacy to create tangible benefits for both countries and their citizens.