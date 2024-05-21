Common Myths About Loan Against Property

Another misconception about Loan Against Property is that you don’t have the right to stay in or use the pledged property until the loan is repaid. However, this is far from the truth. While the lender holds a lien on the property as collateral, borrowers retain full ownership and possession rights throughout the loan tenure. You can continue to reside in the property, rent it out, or use it for personal or business purposes. Loan Against Property offers the dual benefit of accessing funds while retaining control and usage rights over the pledged property.