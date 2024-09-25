Architect Of Change Junaid Jagalur And The DevOps Revolution

As one of the top global experts in Release Management, Junaid has shared his knowledge through major platforms like DevOps.com and DZone.com, where his articles continue to educate and inspire the next generation of engineers. His thought leadership isn’t confined to publications, though. He has taken on the roles of mentor and advisor to numerous individuals in his field, demonstrating his dedication to cultivating talent and making a positive, enduring impact on the wider community. Most recently, an Israeli startup sought his guidance, and Junaid was glad to contribute his knowledge and experience.