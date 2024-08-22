AND THE IF DESIGN AWARD 2024 GOES TO… SILHOUETTE

This year, Silhouette’s icon is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and the iF Design Awards’ panel gave the new, dynamic Titan Minimal Art Optical Collection the best of all gifts. Once a year, the oldest independent design institution in the world presents their internationally coveted award. 132 top-class design experts examined almost 11,000 submissions from 72 countries looking for ground-breaking design achievements. The panel was very excited about Silhouette’s entry, making the globally successful, full-service eyewear provider from Linz the winner of the iF Design Award 2024.
Award-Winning: The New Titan Minimal Art Collection
The panel recognized the outstanding design of Silhouette’s latest collection, which combines the best of 25 years of the Titan Minimal Art. The design icon is as light as a feather and both screwless and hingeless. What is particularly impressive is that the Titan Minimal Art is space-qualified and has already completed several space missions. It was chosen for both its exceptional, non-slip wearing comfort and its quality - made in Austria.
With its fresh look, the new collection is aimed at modern, discerning wearers, who pay attention to high-quality workmanship, seeking a one-of-a-kind look. The rimless design now looks even younger and more on-trend with four ultra-modern, highlight shapes. Their style is unique and eye-catching with the use of tints and innovative partial Color Groove technology, where the edges of the lenses are outlined in bright colors.