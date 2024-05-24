Alexander V Berenstain's Dedication To Sustainable Luxury At Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort And Spa

Alexander V Berenstain has teamed up with Vital Developers Limited, developer approved by the Dominica government, to ensure that the Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa is not only a success for the investors, but also for the island as well. No one cares more about the environment than those who must live there every day and the government understands the commitment that Creative Projects Management LLC FZ has to protect and preserve the natural wonder and beauty of the island. Being government-approved means that following strict regulations is a must. That is why the project cannot accept investments in any form of cryptocurrency.