Alexander V Berenstain, the General Manager of Creative Projects Management LLC FZ, has pulled off something for developer in Dominica that most people would never have thought can make sense. He combined the breathtaking beauty of nature with idea to create a luxury resort that will be right in the heart of it to promote desire to preserve nature. Now, people can enjoy the wonders and beauty of the rainforest while staying in very comfortable accommodations.
Alexander V Berenstain's Vision for Sustainable Luxury
Alexander V Berenstain's vision for sustainable luxury is supported by the highly experienced staff at Creative Projects Management L.L.C-FZ. Putting their talents together has allowed everyone to create a project management strategy to will help to build resort that will deliver highly sustainable luxury resort experience for guests, while minimizing the impact on this nature heaven in the rainforest.
It begins with understanding the footprint such an endeavor will encompass. After determining what the impact will be in Dominica, from there, the team begins to strategize how they can minimize the resort's environmental impact without compromising the luxury resort experience for their guests. To be able to pull this off, the team must have a deep commitment to using eco-friendly materials while perfecting construction technologies that have little impact on the rainforest.
All of this is done while working with the stakeholders and the developer which was approved by the Dominica government to ensure that a return on investment is possible while also taking into consideration all aspects of locals and wildlife who call the rainforest home. Such task require ability to maintain delicate balance between nature and development, precision and dedication that Creative Projects's Team with their manager Alexander V Berenstain will deliver.
Where Luxury Meets Eco-Friendly Design
Every aspect of the Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa has been designed with the environment and nature blending in mind. All of the materials used are sustainably sourced to ensure that not only is the local environment protected, but also the surrounding areas. Guests want to know that where they're staying didn't have a negative impact on land not only within their eyesight, but also didn't support such practices to use anywhere else.
The carefully selected materials are chosen to minimize the resort's ecological footprint. Incorporating things such as energy-efficient systems, and sustainable design elements, allows Alexander V Berenstain and Creative Projects Management LLC FZ to make a perfect plan to offer top notch project management services. The experience for the guest is almost as if they're completely immersed in the rainforest, while having minimal impact on everything around them and still able to enjoy comforts of urban world.
Partnering with Government Approved Developer for Sustainable Success
Alexander V Berenstain has teamed up with Vital Developers Limited, developer approved by the Dominica government, to ensure that the Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa is not only a success for the investors, but also for the island as well. No one cares more about the environment than those who must live there every day and the government understands the commitment that Creative Projects Management LLC FZ has to protect and preserve the natural wonder and beauty of the island. Being government-approved means that following strict regulations is a must. That is why the project cannot accept investments in any form of cryptocurrency.
As an added bonus, the government can offer citizenship to those who invest to continue the growth and development of the resort. The innovative initiative ensures outside funding continues to flow into the resort allowing it to continue to provide a luxury experience while also creating jobs and opportunities for the locals.
Such partnership ensures that innovation flourishes while there's protective oversight to make sure both the indigenous people and the land are respected. The future of both is so intertwined that it's impossible for the two to become untangled if the outcome of this project is to continue to be prosperous.
A Shining Example of Sustainable Luxury Tourism
The tourism industry has a bad reputation for taking more than it gives back. The Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa aims to change that by ensuring that the entire process, from laying the first brick to serving plate of food for guests, is done sustainably. The resort will prove that you don't have to sacrifice sustainability or nature for comfort, and people are willing to pay a high price to have such experience.