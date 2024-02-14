xNara leading With Science: Dr. Rafi Ahmad's Innovative Approach To Personalized Health

Healthcare Spotlight

Meet Dr. Rafi Ahmad, the visionary force and founder of xNARA, an Indian-Norwegian scientist and the Chief R&D Officer at xNARA, a personalized supplements company based in Singapore with a global reach.

February 14, 2024

Dr. Rafi Ahmad
In an insightful discussion with BioTuesdays, Dr. Ahmad defines xNARA's mission as "leveraging science and technology to deliver a convenient, customized nutritional and probiotic solution, replacing generic supplements from various sources to meet individual nutritional needs."

AB Newswire acknowledges Dr. Ahmad's pivotal role, stating that his "dedication and commitment to advancing the future of scientific research and innovation have been instrumental," setting a remarkable precedent for the entire scientific community.

Now, let's delve deeper into the remarkable journey of xNARA's trailblazing leader:

He earned his Master’s of Science in Bioinformatics from the University of Exeter and pursued a Ph.D. in Bioinformatics and Computational Chemistry in Norway, establishing a robust educational foundation.

Dr. Ahmad held key positions at prestigious organizations like AstraZeneca, Dassault Systemes, and Medivir.

His expertise spans a spectrum of research & development areas, including Antibiotic Resistance, Bioinformatics, Big Data Analysis, Biotechnology, Drug Discovery, Genomics, and Next Generation Sequencing. He also serves as a Professor at the Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences in Hamar.

At xNARA, Dr. Rafi Ahmad, the visionary leader, shapes the company's strategy, product initiatives, business endeavors, and R&D pursuits. He is also credited with envisioning, designing, and operating xNARA's factory in Hyderabad—a smart-manufacturing personalized supplements facility.

Chief Financial Officer Gautam Sharma emphasizes, "Dr. Rafi Ahmad is the key force behind the business," underscoring his role as a "visionary leader" and "strategic thinker" driven by a profound passion for R&D and enterprise.

