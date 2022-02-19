Poems: Of Everydayness And Learning Tamil

Prabhadevi Before Dawn

And to the everydayness of Waterlilies, Poppies,

The Artist’s Garden, Woman with a Parasol, to

the adamance of colour theory and impressive

histories of landscapes in frames and framed land

-scapes, I raise the stakes and add another world.

At 5 AM, Kunal and Savita Aunty are unlocking

the Amul dukaan. As store shutters yawn open,

Rosy the stray blinks and waits for Meena Aunty

to bring her breakfast. Water is everywhere: in

high tide rising at the beach, dew peppering leaves

and buckets filled with grumbling water being carried

by car cleaners through the street. Celine, the delivery

woman and recovering addict, is yelling first at her

passed-out lover, then at Kumar Babu the dosawala

to f**k her; it’s the least he can do if he can’t pay her

extra. Mohammad the watchman tells her to shut up.

Pathakji drags his fruit trolley from the cornerstone chapel

to under the holy banyan tree, hoping that some god

or the other would save his unlicensed dhandha

from the wrath of the cops. Raddhiwalas are up already:

loading the factory truck with recycled books

and paper, then getting their kids ready for school.

Pinky is smoking her first cigarette of the day,

right before switching on the medical store lights.

Its green cross simmers silently. Pappu Jain,

Prabhadevi’s sabzi wala, heads down to the beach

to brush his teeth while his good-for-nothing son

stumbles home with empty pockets. Thank god

for his daughter-in-law and thank god she speaks

english, he says, or else he’d have been a beggar.

Twelve year old Moin, angry at being awake this early,

stands before the makeshift maqbara for a minute, then

goes to buy milk for the entire family. Outside the temple,

Munna the cow-herder feeds Lakshmi and Gowri water,

quenching their thirst before their morning stroll begins.

Everything is black, so Monet must have been wrong:

this is a portrait engorged with blackness. Black cats

and bats mewl and howl, black roads roll out towards

a pitch-black horizon, black goddesses and gods allow

silence to thrive in a soon-to-be-gone, deep indigo sky.

Marathoners thunder through and the road

shudders in annoyance. Some gulmohars fall off

tired trees and decorate the patchy, cracked concrete.

They carpet the entire street yellow and I’m convinced

that this is from where the sun must bloom.

Thatha Teaches Me Tamil

தமிழுக்கும்

His voice comes from the deep well

of his belly. Maybe that’s where

he stores language. Maybe

that’s where the prayer he sings

keeps replenishing itself.

அமுதென்று

Muggy Chennai weather encloses us.

Dust hangs in the air. However

terrific the Madras summer gets,

the coffee only gets hotter.

A river of caffeine running down

my throat, a current of language

flowing the other way, moving up

to my tongue. I’m on holiday

and thatha teaches me Tamil.

பேர்

The TV blares silently. It affects

me and thatha too much: the news,

the politics, the vile. We both cry

too much. Bashir Badr’s son died

of COVID. I wonder if his dementia

allows him to remember that. I wonder

if he cares that his Urdu shers and poems

are pawned by politicians in Parliament.

அந்த

Thatha tells me about his mother, how

he wouldn’t let her see him cry. Thatha sings

to his Pilayar, he weeps to his devis. Patti

is patient with his tantrums; she would have

been the perfect lawyer if she were allowed

to study more. Thatha teaches me to sing

and weep. Patti teaches me to listen and let go.

தமிழ்

Coffee, news, and afternoon classes

go well with a plate of murukku.

Every piece looks like a Tamil letter.

A ம, தீ, ர. I eat the letters, fried to perfection,

hoping this can help me learn faster.

இன்ப

Thatha tells me that when he was young,

but old enough to go to the cinema alone,

his father would tell him to watch

only English movies. And study only

in English-medium schools. And when

the Brits left, thatha was 17 and Diwali

crackled early into the lanes of Madras.

Everything was celebrated: Pongal and Eid,

Christmas and New Year’s. It was all colourful.

தமிழ்

When Murugan lost the race to Pilayar,

thatha says, he was so jealous of his anna

that he ran away and hid in bhumilok,

on top of a hill. Until his parents found him,

he began singing to the earthly people––

a new song in a whole new language.

Bursting from his mouth: a confetti

of new words and alphabets, decorating

the land and sprinkling poetry on people.

Tamil was born that day.

எங்கள்

Thatha teaches me our history.

It is full of men.

I stop listening halfway.

உயிருக்கு

Thatha’s patti would cook on fiery coal. Thatha would ask her how she can withstand it. She would say, பெண்கள் உடை கை தான் நெருப்பு டா, that female hands are made of fire.

Poets live for their words and, in India, they die for them too.

நேர்

Thatha gulps the last of his coffee.

Ready to get up from his cane chair,

he calls out to Muruga.

He finds the strength to stand.

தமிழுக்கும் அமுதென்று பேர் - அந்தத்

தமிழ் இன்பத் தமிழ் எங்கள் உயிருக்கு நேர்

Subramani Bharathiyar

(Saranya Subramanian is a writer and theatre practitioner from Bombay, currently pursuing an MFA in Poetry at USFCA.)

